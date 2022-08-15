Vehicle flips in Sedgwick, emergency services on scene

EMERGENCY crews are on scene after a vehicle flipped on Sutton Grange Road in Sedgwick.
Firefighters were called to the scene a short time ago. Police are understood to have also arrived.
Advertisement
It is unclear what caused the vehicle to flip at this stage and no-one appears to be trapped.
Firefighters have been asked to help manage and clean up the crash site.
More to come.
More news:
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.