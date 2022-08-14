Defence launches major operation, but there's no need to be alarmed

THE Australian Defence Force is launching a major operation in regional Victoria but says there's no need to be alarmed.
The counter-terrorism operation is part of a training program stretching from Melbourne to Sydney.
It is unclear whether armed military personnel will land on a property near you.
The Army is staying quiet about exact training locations to protect operational tactics, techniques and procedures.
Plus, it does not want to make things too easy for its personnel, 16th Aviation Brigade brigadier Dean Thompson said.
"Aviation training to support military activities is designed to be complex and needs to be undertaken regularly in locations unfamiliar to the aircrew," he said.
Helicopters and personnel will practice responding to simulated domestic security scenarios during the day and night.
They may be in ground vehicles and carrying weapons, though they will not be bringing ammunition.
Police and councils in training areas have been told, as have landowners at specific sites.
"We acknowledge these activities may result in some noise disturbance for residents in the vicinity, but I want to reassure everybody this is essential to provide our personnel with realistic training environments," Brigadier Dean Thompson said.
The Army is looking for edges in other areas of operations too.
It last week unveiled a prototype electric-powered Bushmaster to technology experts in Adelaide.
The prototype could signal a shift off of diesel for the Bendigo-built armoured troop carriers but there is a long way to go before electric power is rolled out.
The prototype is among new ideas the army might consider for Bushmasters.
Another under development would include cruise missiles.
