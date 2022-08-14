Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Defence launches major operation, but there's no need to be alarmed

Updated August 14 2022 - 11:22pm, first published 11:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Army special forces soldiers from 2nd Commando Regiment conduct clearance of a Sydney ferry, as part of a training activity in 2020. Picture: DEFENCE/SEBASTIAN BEURICH

THE Australian Defence Force is launching a major operation in regional Victoria but says there's no need to be alarmed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.