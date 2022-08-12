Army unveils eco-friendly twist for battle-hardened Bendigo Bushmasters

BATTLE-READY Bushmasters could one day blossom into friends of the environment, assuming an electric-powered prototype is a success.
But the bomb-proof, Bendigo-built troop carriers have some way to go before they stop firing on diesel.
The Australian Army this week unveiled an electric-powered prototype at Adelaide's high-tech Chief of Army Symposium in Adelaide.
The prototype is yet to prove its worth in field trials or looked at in depth by manufacturer Thales, which builds Bushmasters at a factory in North Bendigo.
The Army and a separate manufacturer started electrifying Bushmasters to see what was possible.
Electric-powered Bushmasters would theoretically be quieter than their combustible counterparts, potentially giving them extra battlefield advantages.
Diesel-powered Bushmaster troop carriers have long been part of the Australian Army's battle and peacekeeping operations.
Ukraine is now using some in its defence against Russia and the Australian government has not ruled out sending more if they are requested.
The trucks' special armoured hulls protect against bomb blasts.
It appears too early to know whether the development will land Bendigo's 350-strong Thales workforce more contracts.
But government figures have welcomed the electric-powered prototype.
"We have seen great success with Australian designed and built vehicles keeping personnel safe under fire and the new [electric-powered Bushmasters] represents the next innovative stage in that tradition," assistant minister for defence Matt Thistlethwaite said.
Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters said it was an exciting development.
"I'm looking forward to seeing where this project may lead and the opportunities that arise from the design," she said.
Thales is exploring other ideas that could shape Bushmasters well into the future.
That includes attaching rocket launchers to the back of the trucks.
Thales and Norwegian manufacturer Kongsberg Defence are in the early stages of research and development work.
They have built a number of prototypes of the so-called StrikeMasters but are yet to land any research and development contracts with the Army.
StrikeMasters would be able to fire cruise missiles at least 250km at enemy targets.
That would be similar to the HIMARS missiles Ukraine is currently deploying against Russia to devastating effect.
The Ukrainians are able to launch the missiles and quickly move rocket launchers away to avoid reprisals.
StrikeMasters would be ideal for operations and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region, Thales and Kongsberg said.
The trucks would be able to be deployed on islands and other areas to protect maritime approaches towards Australia.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
