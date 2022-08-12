EPSOM Primary School prep students have celebrated 100 days of school.
Staff and students dressed up as their 100 year old selves for the event, donning wigs, walking sticks and other accessories to perfect their looks.
The school was also decorated with balloons for the festivities.
