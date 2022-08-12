Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Epsom Primary School celebrates 100 days of prep 2022 with dress ups | Photos

AM
By Astrid Michael
Updated August 12 2022 - 5:07am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EPSOM Primary School prep students have celebrated 100 days of school.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Astrid Michael

Editorial Administration

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.