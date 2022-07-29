SPECIMEN Hill Primary School celebrated 100 Days of Prep on Thursday.
Students dressed up as their 100 year old selves for the event.
The school started the days celebrations with a parade outside, showcasing the outfits to parents and guardians.
Classrooms were also decorated for the themed day.
