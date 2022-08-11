New music festival to go ahead in Bendigo just in time for Summer

A NEW three-day music festival has been unveiled for Bendigo to be held at The Capital on the last weekend in November.
The Almost Summer Music Festival will have 16 bands and DJs performing in the carriage way of The Capital.
Festival director Lior Albeck-Ripka said organisers worked on the sell-out Burning Love Bendigo events earlier this year and wanted to return to the region.
"We sold out all four (Burning Love) shows and were very excited about potential for live music in Bendigo," she said.
"There's a real appetite for it and we talked more with Bendigo Venues and Events about what they wanted to see happen."
The festival will host crowds of up to 500 for a Friday night session, a Saturday session and a Sunday session.
"It's the same venue with one main stage to be popped-up at the rear of The Capital in the loading dock area," Ms Albeck-Ripka said.
"We are also opening up the Engine Room with a pop-up record and merchandise store from Bendigo Vinyl as well as local beer, wine and food."
Acts set to take part include Kardajala Kirridarra, Black Cab, Freeds, Sunfruits, Bananagum, Thibault, Geoffrey O'Connor, Gabriella Cohen and Phoebe Go.
Local acts will include Bendigo's Flora, Cool Sounds, Aplegate from Castlemaine, Nadia Phillips, and Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Wurrung singer Carissa Nyalu.
"Kardajala Kirridarra are an all-female First Nations act from remote communities in the Northern Territory who have been working with Melbourne-based producer Beatrice Lewis using electronic music and traditional sounds," Ms Albeck-Ripka said.
"They are just outstanding, the album is beautiful and the show is meant to be incredible.
"We are also excited about how much local talent is in the region. It is exciting to bring local talent together with touring artists and have them share stages and green rooms.
"Because we have such limited capacity of 500 a day, we are hoping it will be an intimate and beautiful environment.
"We are looking to bring a Melbourne audience up to showcase and provide a Bendigo experience."
Tickets for the Almost Summer Music Festival go on sale on August 12. Visit almostsummermusic.com for more details.
Tickets range from $150 (plus booking fee) for full festival pass and are $42 for Friday, $82 for Saturday and $58 for Sunday.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
