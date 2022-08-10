WARNING: This story includes reference to suicide and self harm. If you or someone you know needs support, help is available.
A PLAY focusing on suicide prevention will arrive in Castlemaine in September.
Marooned was produced in Victoria by the Wolves Theatre Company after being written in response to an actor and friend who died by suicide.
Producer and actor Rohana Hayes said the play has proved popular and gained a reputation for encouraging people to discuss suicide prevention.
And after circling the globe, the play is doing the rounds in country Victoria.
"I understand people would be quite hesitant to see a play about suicide but it is more about living rather than the taking of life," Hayes said.
"We find people wanted to talk (after seeing it). It opens people up. That's why it's used in the suicide prevention area."
Marooned will perform at the Phee Broadway Theatre in Castlemaine on September 2.
"Castlemaine had booked it in and we had a lockdown," Hayes said. "But we are back out again.
"There were quite a few bookings in Castlemaine and (when we cancelled) people said 'keep our ticket, when you come back, let us know'.
"So Castlemaine is our first port of call now we are back on the road."
Since its premiere in 2017, it has been invited to perform in Australian army bases and been including in a national suicide conference in the UK.
Hayes said even psychotherapists use it in mental health programs.
"In the UK they did reading with some top actors and filmed it. The feedback was incredible, so we are looking to do the same thing here," she said.
"It was originally about male suicide because an actor and friend of ours took his (own) life.
"We re-did it with a female and three men and have performed at the Melbourne Theatre Company. From there we had so many people ringing saying 'come to our town' and we started touring.
"Because of the mix within it, there are characters everyone can relate to - a big Aussie guy, one character is a gay guy and one an everyday person (with) every day problems. Unfortunately, everyone knows someone who has either taken life or attempted to."
The play follows four people who meet in a waiting room in the after life after attempting suicide.
"They're bored and don't know how long they have been there," Hayes said. "When the fourth person turns up they start to talk about how they got there, what they did, what pushed them.
"Within the whole piece there is a lot of humour and rawness."
Hayes said audiences who had been touched by suicide told her the play was a cathartic experience.
"In order to get out, they have to help each other," she said. "The bigger picture is in this world you have to reach out. Don't keep things to yourself.
"They realise they want to go back to their life and families. The only way to go back is to work out what got them there and communicate with each other.
"Apart from the subject matter, it is a great piece of stand alone theatre. It's a beautiful, poignant piece."
Marooned is on at Castlemaine's Phee Broadway Theatre on September 2. Visit trybooking.com/CBIIE for more details.
If you or someone you know needs support, contact:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
