Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Council

Developers want music venue to rock 87 High Street, ask Bendigo council for planning permission

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
August 10 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GRAND PLANS: A vacant building at the corner of High Street and Short Street could become a live music venue if a proposal lodged with Bendigo's council wins planning permission. Picture: DARREN HOWE

DEVELOPERS want to transform an empty Bendigo building into a live music and function centre.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.