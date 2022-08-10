DEVELOPERS want to transform an empty Bendigo building into a live music and function centre.
They have asked the City of Greater Bendigo's permission to turn the three-storey building into a venue for as many as 550 patrons.
The so-called "former YMCA building" was built in 1908 and in the past three decades has been a nightclub, an office space and a training centre.
Any new music venue would be open from 7pm to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays and to 11pm on other nights, apart from some public holidays.
The nearest homes are 60-70 metres away in Short Street, in an area zoned for commercial uses, according to a report developers submitted to the council with their application.
The venue would need to comply with noise regulations. Developers have had audio experts assess the building.
They found its existing shell allowed for some live, amplified music including DJs and live bands.
Developers would need to manage "sound leakage" from a door and window on to Short Street, the audio experts said.
"Upgrading these elements as part of the fit out would allow for higher music amplification but is not strictly required where the venue is otherwise managed accordingly," they told developers.
The experts suggested musicians avoid amping the bass up too high after 11pm, and that doors to some areas be kept closed during live events, "with the exception of normal patron access and egress".
Developers want a liquor licence and said they would abide by rules around the responsible serving of alcohol.
They would also aim for increased security patrols, an RSA officer and ticketed events with strict terms and conditions.
Developers said more people might be out on the street late at night but that there would likely be less than at many other late night venues given theirs would have many ticketed events.
The building's location would likely be an asset for security guards trying to move mingling patrons on to taxis.
"The opportunity to send people to the fast food outlets is a bonus," the developers said, referring to nearby venues on High Street.
"The residential area will be part of our security structure to protect any vandalism and undue noise," developers said.
"Drunken or misbehaving patrons from other venues who are being disruptive ... will result with a call to the Bendigo police."
The developers said they had an experienced management, bar staff and security team capable of managing any situations that arose.
Traffic consultants commissioned by the developers found that existing streets would be able to soak up extra cars looking for parking.
They believed a capacity venue's patrons would need 165 car parks.
Developers would replace an old business's sign out the front, but have told the council they would make no significant alterations to the heritage exterior.
The council is considering the music venue proposal.
Developers' ideas are taking shape after the council endorsed unrelated plans for a microbrewery near the same intersection.
A group lodged plans for the brewery and food venue at 50 and 52 Short Street last year.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
