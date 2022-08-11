INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL: Boomers name squad for clash with Iran in Bendigo

THE Australian Boomers squad for its upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifying match in Bendigo against Iran has been named.
Advertisement
The Boomers and Iran will clash at the Bendigo's Red Energy Arena on Monday, August 29.
The Boomers' squad will feature Luke Travers, who in June was the No.56 pick in the NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The game will be the Boomers' first in Bendigo since they belted Kazakhstan in September of 2018.
"Bendigo is a great basketball town and you know that whenever the Boomers set foot on the court you will get a physical encounter, so the fans have a lot to look forward to," Boomers coach Mike Kelly said on Thursday.
"Our last two performances in Melbourne and Jakarta were really solid and I look forward to working with this group of players who have made themselves available for these games."
Tickets for the game go on sale tomorrow.
* Boomers squad - Todd Blanchfield, Angus Brandt, Sam Froling, Rory Hawke, Nick Kay, Mitch McCarron, Alex Mudronja, Mitch Norton, Alex Toohey, Luke Travers, Rhys Vague, Dejan Vasiljevic.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.