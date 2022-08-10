Maley, Madgen to play for Australian Opals at FIBA Women's World Cup

READ MORE: Maley crowned WNBL MVP
BENDIGO Spirit star Anneli Maley is among the Australian Opals final squad selected for the upcoming FIBA Women's World Cup.
The Opals team of 12 for the World Cup was announced on Wednesday, with the squad including Maley and Bendigo Braves women's gun Tess Madgen.
Madgen had earlier already been named in the Opals' leadership group for the World Cup, which will be held in Sydney from September 22 to October 1.
Maley has quickly become a fan favourite in Bendigo with a stunning 2021-22 debut season with the Spirit in the WNBL.
The 23-year-old was crowned the WNBL's MVP for a brilliant season in which she averaged 19.9 points, 15.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
Maley made her Opals debut earlier this year against Japan.
Meanwhile, Madgen is putting together a brilliant season for the ladder-leading Bendigo Braves women in the NBL1 competition, averaging 27.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists across the 11 games she has played.
Madgen is part of the Opals' leadership group alongside Steph Talbot and Sami Whitcomb.
"This team has such a tight bond; we are a true sisterhood and we continue to honour the legacy of the Opals who have played before us," Madgen said.
"To play in Sydney is a dream come true and I know the whole team is looking forward to being there in front of our family, friends and fans."
Also part of the Opals team is the legendary Lauren Jackson, who will return to the court nine years after her international retirement.
Ranked No.3 in the world, the Opals are in Pool C alongside France, Serbia, Japan, Mali and Canada.
Opals World Cup group games schedule:
September 22 - v France.
September 23 - v Mali.
September 25 - v Serbia.
September 26 - v Canada.
September 27 - v Japan.
All games are at the Sydney SuperDome.
Australian Opals World Cup squad - Bec Allen, Sara Blicavs, Darcee Garbin, Cayla George, Lauren Jackson, Ezi Magbegor, Tess Madgen, Anneli Maley, Steph Talbot, Marianna Tolo, Kristy Wallace, Sami Whitcomb.
