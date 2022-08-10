Bendigo Advertiser

Maley, Madgen to play for Australian Opals at FIBA Women's World Cup

Updated August 10 2022 - 5:38am, first published 5:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REBOUNDING MACHINE: Bendigo Spirit's Anneli Maley will play for the Opals in the FIBA Women's World Cup.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.