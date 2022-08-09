Boomers to play World Cup qualifier in Bendigo

International basketball will return to Bendigo later this month.
Bendigo's Red Energy Arena has been selected to host the Boomers' clash with Iran in the upcoming round of FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.
The Boomers play Bahrain in Bahrain on August 25 before heading to Bendigo for the game against Iran on Monday, August 29.
The Boomers squad is not expected to include Australia's NBA-based players.
Member of the Boomers' Olympic bronze medal team, Nick Kay, and FIBA Asia Cup gold medal captain Mitch McCarron will headline the squad.
"We're really looking forward to another opportunity to play in front of Bendigo fans later this month, we know they love their basketball and we're expecting Iran to suit up a very competitive team. It's a great stadium and we really hope to pack it out," McCarron said.
"It's been an incredible couple of months of international basketball, so it's going to be great to continue building on that momentum throughout the fourth round of the World Cup qualifiers."
Drawn in Group F for the second round of the qualifiers, Australia will compete against Kazakhstan, China, Iran, Japan and Bahrain throughout the remainder of the qualifying period in the lead-up to the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
The Iran game is the first time that the Boomers have played in Bendigo since they defeated Kazakhstan 94-41 in September, 2018.
"Bendigo is a basketball town, so we're thrilled to host the Boomers at the end of August,'' City of Greater Bendigo Director Strategy and Growth Steve Hamilton.
"We saw the electric performances put on in Melbourne and can't wait to get in on the action."
Tickets for the match against Iran go on sale on Friday.
