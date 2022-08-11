CVFLW: Bendigo Thunder stripped of points after breach

Bendigo Thunder has been stripped of Central Victoria Football League Women's premiership points after player points breaches.
The AFL Central Victoria Region Commission has determined that during two matches the club breached the player points system.
The two games where the breaches occurred were in round 14 against Golden Square, and the following week in round 15 against Eaglehawk.
AFL Central Victoria female football operations manager Nathan Williams said the incident was rectified by using the relevant policy.
"The commission took into account the unintentional nature of the breach and noted BWFC's (Thunder) honesty and cooperation with the investigation," he said.
"In accordance with the policy, BWFC will lose its four premiership points for each of these games, the points will be awarded to their opponents.
"BWFC's score will also be annulled for each of these games.
"Goal kickers for the matches will be removed however the best and fairest votes will remain."
The breach has come to light with just two home-and-away rounds left in the season.
The change in points has also paved the way for ramifications which impact other teams in the league, including Kyneton who prior to the incident looked to be primed for a spot in finals.
Now that Golden Square and Eaglehawk have been awarded four points each due to Thunder's breach, it's reduced the Tigers' chance of making the final four.
Kyneton Football Netball Club president Hayden Evans said the club's senior women team faced a tough challenge in order to now make finals.
"Two days ago we thought we were heading into this weekend's game against Thunder already having qualified for finals," he said.
"Now the away match this weekend against Thunder has become like an elimination final.
"With injury and sickness at this time of the year it's a massive concern heading into the game."
Kyneton's biggest hurdle is they have the bye in the final home-and-away round and only have the game against Thunder this Sunday to secure more premiership points.
The club's frustration stems from the fact the issue wasn't picked up sooner by the league.
Bendigo Thunder (BWFC) was contacted for comment.
*Updated after points breach*
1. Castlemaine (48) 722.22% 12-0
2. Golden Square (40) 525.56 10-2
3. Kyneton (32) 181.44% 8-5
4. Thunder (28) 532.26% 7-5
5. Eaglehawk (28) 213.28% 7-5
6. Strathfieldsaye (16) 36.06% 4-9
7. North Bendigo (4) 6.66% 1-12
8. Kerang (4) 3.38% 1-9
