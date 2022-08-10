Bendigo Jockey Club announces new CEO

EXPERIENCED sporting and racing administrator Rob Heinjus will take over the reins as the Bendigo Jockey Club's new chief executive officer.
Heinjus, a long-time business leader with previous South Australian Jockey Club (SAJC) experience, has replaced former CEO Aaron Hearps, who departed the club last month after announcing his resignation in June.
The announcement was made official on Wednesday.
Heinjus will start in his new role at the end of the 2022 Spring racing carnival.
In the interim, Acting CEO Sue Opie will continue to assume all responsibilities throughout the upcoming spring carnival.
BJC chairman Jack Lyons said the board of directors was thrilled with the new appointment.
"Rob's background across racing, business and community will ensure the Nursery of Champions is taken to the next level," he said.
Heinjus has spent more than 20 years working across the sporting landscape in Australia, including nearly five years in thoroughbred racing at the SAJC at Morphettville.
He moved from the racing industry in 2019 to be the senior executive for a large South Australian aged care provider, where he was responsible for reforming an operational arm that supported more than 400 employees and 4000 clients.
Heinjus is approaching the chance to lead the BJC into the future with much anticipation.
"I'm looking forward to bringing my family to Bendigo and embracing all the community has to offer," he said.
"There's so much opportunity for the community through the club's racing industry vision for employment and business activity over the next few years.
"We can enhance the foundations created locally to grow a sustainable Nursery of Champions for the racing industry."
It's not the first time in recent history the club has settled on a CEO appointment from South Australia.
The chief executive prior to Hearps, Jason Paech joined the BJC in early 2015 after a previous stint as operations manager at the SAJC.
Paech followed Ian Hart into the role after Hart had spent nearly 15 years in racing in South Australia with Thoroughbred Racing SA (TRSA) and a four-year stint as SAJC chief executive.
