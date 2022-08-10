Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Jockey Club announces new CEO

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 10 2022 - 7:22am, first published 4:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FRESH CHALLENGE: Former South Australian racing administrator Rob Heinjus is joining the Bendigo Jockey Club as its new CEO.

EXPERIENCED sporting and racing administrator Rob Heinjus will take over the reins as the Bendigo Jockey Club's new chief executive officer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.