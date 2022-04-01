Best in the business: Maley crowned WNBL MVP

news, local-news, Anneli, Maley, bendigo, Spirit, basketball, WNBL

Anneli Maley's outstanding season with the Bendigo Spirit has earned her the WNBL's most prestigious individual award. On Friday, the 23-year-old won the Suzy Batkovic Medal as the league's Most Valuable Player - the second Bendigo Spirit player to win the award after Kristi Harrower won it in 2009-10. "This doesn't feel real," Maley told the WNBL. "Far out, I could not imagine me this time last year, telling myself this is something I had achieved, I would've told you to get lost!" "I remember watching Steph Talbot go up and receive her MVP and I was like she's one of my idols, and I've been playing alongside and against Steph, Jenna, Abby Bishop, Bec Cole, and those are all the people I've idolised. "This is everyone who has won it before me, it's everyone who has accepted this before me and that's an incredible line of athletes, and this is unreal to me." "I feel so honoured and proud of myself. This is one of my bucket list dreams." In her first season with the Bendigo Spirit, Maley led the league in scoring, 19.8 points per game, and rebounding, 15.7 boards per game. Her consistency was quite remarkable. The forward scored in double figures in 15 of the Spirit's 16 games, including games of 38 points and 20 rebounds against the Capitals in December and 35 points and 18 boards against Southside in February. Maley polled 78 votes in the Suzy Batkovic Medal to edge out Stepha Talbot by just one vote. Jackie Young was third on 66 ahead of Alanna Smith (63) and Britt Sykes (62). "She is a standout competitor, athlete and person on and off the floor and was instrumental in helping the Spirit to its best finish since 2015," Spirit coach Tracy York said. Read more: BFNL club-by-club season previews "She does all the hard work, is coachable and will succeed due to her own work rate and effort." Maley's WNBL season might be over, but she remains in training to prepare for a trip to the United States. Maley has been invited to attend training camp at WNBA club the Chicago Sky. In other award news, the Capitals' key import, Britt Sykes was voted the Robyn Maher Defensive Player of the Year, Southside Flyers' Kristy Wallace was named the Sixth Woman in her first full WNBL season after injury, Melbourne Boomers' Ezi Magbegor was awarded her third Betty Watson Youth Player of the Year and Perth Lynx coach Ryan Petrik was named Coach of the Year in his second year in the head coach role. 2000-01: Penny Taylor Dandenong Rangers 2001-02: Penny Taylor Dandenong Rangers 2002-03: Lauren Jackson Canberra Capitals 2003-04: Lauren Jackson Canberra Capitals 2004-05: Katrina Hibbert Melbourne Boomers 2005-06: Katrina Hibbert Bulleen Melbourne Boomers 2006-07: Hollie Grima Bulleen Melbourne Boomers 2007-08: Natalie Porter Sydney Uni Flames 2008-09: Rohanee Cox Townsville Fire 2009-10: Kristi Harrower Bendigo Spirit 2010-11: Liz Cambage Bulleen Boomers 2011-12: Suzy Batkovic Adelaide Lightning 2012-13: Suzy Batkovic Adelaide Lightning 2013-14: Suzy Batkovic Townsville Fire 2014-15: Abby Bishop Canberra Capitals 2015-16: Suzy Batkovic Townsville Fire 2016-17: Suzy Batkovic Townsville Fire 2017-18: Suzy Batkovic Townsville Fire 2018-19: Kelsey Griffin Canberra Capitals 2019-20: Kia Nurse Canberra Capitals 2020: Stephanie Talbot Adelaide Lightning Read more: Opals selection a reward for effort for Maley

