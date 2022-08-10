The first bill passed by the new federal government has extended current council-run home-based care of elderly residents by 12 months.
The extension will allow the government to work with older Australians, their families, carers and advocates to deliver a better in-home aged care system.
Advertisement
Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters said a number of regional residents had reached out to her about the system during the election.
"We've known for some time the home care packages and the home care delivery of services have been patchy and, in some areas, in crisis," she said.
"We moved procedural motions to make sure that this got dealt with first because it is one of the most urgent issues the royal commission into aged care handed down in its report.
"(The commission) handed down its report quite some time ago and the previous government just didn't do the work. So, we decided it was necessary that it be dealt with in the first sitting fortnight so that we could actually get on with the reform that's required."
The previous funding model from the former federal government led to local councils reviewing or abandoning their current home care services.
A lack of funding also led to people losing part of their package to expensive administration fees, Ms Chesters said.
IN THE NEWS
"People were very worried because the City of Greater Bendigo have put it out for review - their aged care services right now," she said.
"We know that a number of regional councils have already withdrawn services or indicated that they're going to withdraw delivering their home care services.
"(People were) worried about who would deliver home care services to them."
Among the major changes introduced in the aged care reforms are an additional 40,000 Home Care Packages this financial year and a $25 million funding increase to expand access to goods, equipment and assistive technology to support older Australians.
The hope is the funding will allow councils to continue their current services without the need to disrupt current set-ups and the additional 12 months will allow the current federal government to construct a viable home care system.
"In relation to home care, there are (now) a number of changes. We have capped what administration fees can be charged for someone who has an individual package," Ms Chesters said.
"We have increased funding that will go into the pool that people can access to do home improvements, so they can live longer in their home.
"We've also extended the council funding so (council) can continue to deliver home care services. It gives the council a bit of breathing room so that they've got longer to consider what they will do in this space."
Albanese slams former government for neglecting the aged care crisis:
Advertisement
The importance of the in-home aged care model is it keeps elderly people in a familiar environment, their own home, for as long as possible.
"That was always the vision - that living longer, living better was about staying in your home for as long as possible - as long as you're comfortable - to before you transition into aged care," Ms Chesters said.
"But what's happening because people haven't been receiving the service that they need is that their illness might become quite acute, or they might have a fall and then they end up in hospital.
"We've seen data coming out in the NDIS space just in the last 48 hours that people aren't being able to transition safely out of hospital back into a home environment because they're not set up properly.
"So this extra funding is about making sure that people aren't ending up in hospitals (for longer than necessary)."
Advertisement
Ms Chesters encouraged local councils to continue to deliver current aged care services.
"The councils deliver the service at its best," she said. "They make sure that everybody gets the support that they need regardless of where they live in Greater Bendigo.
"I strongly encourage the council to see this as a sign that the Labor government wants to work with them to see that they continue to play a role.
"The last thing we want is older Australians being without service."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.