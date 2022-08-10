Staff at a cafe in Hargreaves Mall have been confronted by a customer who smashed the store's food display after refusing to pay for their food.
Police were called to Toppers Cafe in Hargreaves Mall at 10am on Wednesday morning after the man damaged the cafe's bain-marie.
Advertisement
Toppers Cafe manager Shavers Verma said it was the first time such an incident had occurred.
Read more:
"He just came in and asked for the food," she said. "I asked for the money and (he didn't) have any money, so he just smashed the (counter).
"He was already gone when the police came.
"Usually, I know a lot of people that come here. But he was a new person, I had never seen him before."
Ms Verma said she gave CCTV footage of the incident to police.
Police have confirmed an investigation is ongoing.
Ms Verma said it could take up to a week to repair the bain-marie leaving the cafe with no hot food display.
"There is no point even opening the shop for the whole day. It's ruined the whole day for us and is not even a couple of minutes for him," she said.
"We have really have no idea (how long repairs will take) because we have to order new glass. It will take one week to come because it's coming from Melbourne.
"We have to see what we can do (in the meantime)."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.