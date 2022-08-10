Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Japanese encephalitis vaccine will be made free to people in high risk areas

DC
By David Chapman
August 10 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Free Japanese encephalitis vaccine for Campaspe, Gannawarra

Campaspe and Gannawarra shires will soon be able to receive a Japanese encephalitis vaccine to protect themselves against the infection spread by mosquitoes before the warmer months.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.