Free Japanese encephalitis vaccine for Campaspe, Gannawarra

Campaspe and Gannawarra shires will soon be able to receive a Japanese encephalitis vaccine to protect themselves against the infection spread by mosquitoes before the warmer months.
Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas today announced the eligibility criteria had been expanded to give specific priority groups the vaccine for free, including those who may be exposed to the virus at work.
Those eligible include people aged between 50 and 65 who work in a role that is largely outdoors, specifically those who spend more than four hours outdoors each day.
As well as Campaspe and Gannawarra, the newly expanded criteria for priority groups includes anyone who lives or usually works in the local government areas of Mildura, Swan Hill, Moira, Greater Shepparton, Indigo and Wodonga.
The vaccine will be available from select GPs, local public health units (including some COVID-19 vaccination hubs), community pharmacies and local councils.
Japanese encephalitis virus can cause a rare, potentially serious infection of the brain and is spread to humans by mosquito bites.
Most people will have no symptoms, but one per cent of people may experience a fever and headache, which can develop into a serious disease.
Victoria recorded its first-ever case of Japanese encephalitis virus earlier this year.
The latest Agriculture Victoria update indicated a total of 23 properties with pigs confirmed with Japanese encephalitis in Victoria. Among the infected properties are sites located in Campaspe, Gannawarra, Loddon and Greater Bendigo.
Ms Thomas said the state government was making sure more people could access the Japanese encephalitis vaccine before the warmer months to protect themselves and their loved ones.
"Getting vaccinated is one important step people at risk can take, along with simple actions like wearing loose fitting clothes and using the right mosquito repellent," she said.
For more information and advice regarding Japanese encephalitis, visit betterhealth.vic.gov.au/japaneseencephalitis
