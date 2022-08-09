Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL team rankings

Premier Data's statistics outline Gisborne and Strathfieldsaye's dominance of the BFNL in 2022.
Through 16 rounds of the home and away season, the Bulldogs and Storm are ahead of the pack in the key statistical areas.
Gisborne averages more ranking points, contested disposals, clearances, marks inside 50 and inside 50s than any other team in the competition.
Around the footy is where Gisborne has a clear edge.
Led by their inside midfielders, the Dogs average nearly 15 more contested possessions per game than their nearest rival.
The Storm touch the footy (395.6 possessions per game) more than any other team which in turn leads to them taking more marks (112) per game than the rest of the competition.
Third-placed Golden Square is well up the ranking in key statistical areas.
However, the most intriguing team is fifth-placed South Bendigo.
The Bloods, who should play finals, are ranked seventh in average disposals, eighth in average contested disposals and seventh in marks inside 50.
With two games to come against bottom three clubs, those averages should increase.
Fourth-placed Kyneton and sixth-placed Sandhurst do battle for a finals berth this weekend and, if their season averages are anything to by, there'll be little difference on the scoreboard at the final siren.
The Tigers and Dragons match-up well in disposals (ranked fourth and fifth), contested disposals (fourth and sixth), clearances (fourth and fifth), inside 50s (fourth and fifth) and tackles (second and first).
Even when it comes to free kicks there's little difference between the two teams.
Kyneton (25.3) and Sandhurst (24) are ranked first and equal-second when it comes to free kicks for.
The team that gives away the most free kicks per game is Eaglehawk.
The Hawks average 27.3 free kicks against per game, with Gisborne second at 26.1.
Positive signs for the winless Maryborough. The Pies are fifth for contested disposals, sixth for clearances and third for hard ball gets.
RANKING POINTS
DISPOSALS
CONTESTED DISPOSALS
MARKS
MARKS INSIDE 50
CLEARANCES
INSIDE 50s
HARD BALL GETS
TACKLES
FREES FOR
FREES AGAINST
PLAYER RANKINGS
DISPOSALS
CONTESTED DISPOSALS
MARKS
CLEARANCES
LOOSE BALL GETS
HARD BALL GETS
TACKLES
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS
SPOILS
HIT-OUTS
