BFNL: Bernacki closes in on Gisborne return, but Dogs lose key big man

BFNL flag favourite Gisborne is one week away from regaining its premier midfielder, but the news isn't so good for its best big man.
Gun on-baller Brad Bernacki will play for Essendon in the Bombers' final VFL match of the season against Werribee this weekend and then return for Gisborne's last round clash with Eaglehawk at Gardiner Reserve.
This Sunday's match will be Bernacki's 11th VFL game - players can participate in 12 VFL games and still be eligible to play in the BFNL finals.
After dominating the first eight weeks of the BFNL season, Bernacki earned a call-up to the Bombers' VFL squad and showed his class at the next level.
Bernacki has had at least 19 possessions in all 10 VFL games he's played this year, including two outstanding performances the past two weeks.
He had 31 disposals and kicked three goals against North Melbourne and backed up with 27 possessions, 11 clearances and two goals against the GWS Giants last weekend.
"Brad is playing really good footy,'' Gisborne coach Rob Waters said.
"He's Essendon's starting inside midfielder each week no matter who they have coming back into their team."
The daunting prospect for opponents is that Gisborne's midfield has hardly missed a beat in Bernacki's absence.
Flynn Lakey's last five matches have been outstanding.
The inside midfielder collected 50 possessions against Kangaroo Flat on Saturday capped a five-week run of 35, 40, 36 and 32 disposals.
"Flynn is a star,'' Waters said of the 2021 NAB League Morrish Medal winner.
"His possessions are hard ball gets and he releases the runners on the outside. He's had a super year."
Seb Bell-Bartels and Luke Ellings are also enjoying breakout seasons through the middle of the ground.
"We're not a one man band in the midfield,'' Waters said.
"Flynn, Seb, Luke and Sam (Graham) have grown while Brad's been out of the side. Teams can tag Brad all they like, but the other guys will get off the leash.
"Our average age in the midfield is 20 until Scotty Walsh goes in there."
While Bernacki's imminent return is not the news opposition coaches wanted to hear, the Bulldogs have a major injury concern.
Gisborne ruckman Braidon Blake suffered a groin injury in Saturday's win over Kangaroo Flat and won't play again in the home and away season.
The Dogs have 99.9 per cent locked away the minor premiership, which means their first final should be the second semi-final on September 3.
"Braidon gives our boys first use of the ball and he marks the ball around the ground,'' Waters said.
"He's been a really important player for us."
Waters said Jack Scanlon, who is an option to replace Blake in the ruck, pulled up well from his first senior game back from injury.
The Dogs should regain a number of key players for Saturday's big clash with Golden Square at Wade Street.
"Sam Graham, Jaidyn Owen and Scott Walsh should be back this week,'' Waters said.
Classy forward Josh Kemp will play for Gisborne if he's not selected to play for VFL side Coburg.
This week's BFNL matches:
Golden Square v Gisborne
Sandhurst v Kyneton
Kangaroo Flat v Strathfieldsaye
Maryborough v South Bendigo
Eaglehawk v Castlemaine
PLAYER RANKINGS
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 208
Joel Brett (GS) 194
Cam Manuel (Kyn) 192
Cal McCarty (SS) 187
John Watson (Cm) 160
Dean Bartrop (Kyn) 150
Jayden Burke (GS) 148
Liam Latch (Mb) 143
Blair Holmes (Sh) 140
Billy Evans (Eh) 137
DISPOSALS
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 50
John Watson (Cm) 46
Cal McCarty (SS) 45
Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 37
Cam Manuel (Kyn) 36
Jake Moorhead (SS) 36
Ricky Monti (GS) 34
Luke Ellings (Gis) 34
Ben Thompson (Eh) 33
Liam Latch (Mb) 33
CONTESTED DISPOSALS
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 32
Dillon Williams (Eh) 15
Luke Ellings (Gis) 14
Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 14
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 14
Cal McCarty (SS) 14
Bo Alexander (SS) 13
Jake Moorhead (SS) 12
Zavier Murley (GS) 11
Adam Brancatisano (Gis) 11
MARKS
Riley Pedretti (Cm) 19
Joel Brett (GS) 15
Liam Latch (Mb) 15
Steven Georgiou (Kyn) 14
John Watson (Cm) 13
Jayden Burke (GS) 13
Jake McLean (Sh) 12
Nathan Horbury (SB) 12
Liam Barrett (GS) 11
Ethan Foreman (Gis) 11
CLEARANCES
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 15
Cal McCarty (SS) 12
Billy Evans (Eh) 11
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 11
Jarrod Fitzpatrick (GS) 10
Dean Bartrop (Kyn) 10
Ricky Monti (GS) 9
Ben Thompson (Eh) 9
Daniel Clohesy (SS) 9
James Coghlan (Sh) 8
LOOSE BALL GETS
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 14
Daniel Clohesy (SS) 13
Cal McCarty (SS) 11
Joel Brett (GS) 9
Dillon Williams (Eh) 9
Terry Reeves (GS) 8
Jarrod Fitzpatrick (GS) 8
Matt Weber (Gis) 8
Louis Phillips (Kyn) 8
Riley Clarke (SS) 8
HARD BALL GETS
Billy Evans (Eh) 10
Zavier Murley (GS) 9
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 9
Bo Alexander (SS) 8
Dillon Williams (Eh) 7
Cam Manuel (Kyn) 7
Jack Geary (GS) 6
Liam Collins (KF) 6
Jarrod Fitzpatrick (GS) 5
Luke Ellings (Gis) 5
TACKLES
Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 11
Dean Bartrop (Kyn) 10
Ricky Monti (GS) 9
Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 9
Mitch Collins (KF) 9
James Gaff (Kyn) 9
Dillon Williams (Eh) 9
Cam Manuel (Kyn) 9
Declan Slingo (Cm) 8
Brodie Hogan (Cm) 8
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS
Joel Brett (GS) 12
Matt Compston (GS) 12
Jayden Burke (GS) 10
Braydon Vaz (GS) 10
Matt Weber (Gis) 10
Cam Manuel (Kyn) 10
Jake Thrum (GS) 9
Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 9
Ethan Foreman (Gis) 9
Cobi Maxted (Sh) 9
SPOILS
Jack Reaper (Gis) 9
Mitch Hallinan (SS) 9
Tanner Nally (Sh) 7
Lachlan Ratcliffe (SS) 7
Ryan O'Keefe (KF) 6
Lachlan Murdoch (Sh) 6
Liam Wilkinson (Cm) 5
Jacob O'Brien (Eh) 5
Liam Ireland (Sh) 5
Liam Murphy (Mb) 5
HIT-OUTS
Matt Compston (GS) 66
Nick Lang (KF) 39
Guy Dickson (Kyn) 39
Jack Lawton (Eh) 38
Michael Pilcher (SS) 29
Ben Eales (Gis) 27
Hamish Hosking 22
Joseph Mayes 18
Braidon Blake 16
Connor Sexton 15
