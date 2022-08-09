Stepien's unlucky break puts his cricket season in jeopardy

Brayden Stepien's cricket career is on hold after he suffered a "freak" football injury at the weekend.
Stepien broke his left humerus in two places while playing for Bridgewater in the LVFNL on Saturday.
He underwent surgery on Sunday where two plates and more than 15 screws were inserted in his upper left arm.
Stepien, who was discharged from Bendigo Hospital on Tuesday morning, said the X-ray of his arm looked like a "tool shed".
"I've done a full number on it,'' the 25-year-old White Hills Cricket Club product said.
"It was slippery conditions and the ball was on the ground...my arm got caught under my opponent when he slid in to try and get the ball.
"When it happened it sounded like a gun had gone off and I thought I'd dislocated my elbow.
"When the doctor at the hospital checked it out he said it was worse than that and that I'd need surgery.
"In surgery they had to cut through my tricep. They cut halfway up my tricep and then down past my elbow, so it's a fairly big cut and it will take a fair while to heal.
"There's a whole lot of metal in my arm...it looks like a tool shed.
"They probably won't take the plates out because the breaks were that bad.
"It will probably be at least Christmas before I can do anything and I could miss the entire cricket season."
After a stint in Tasmania last summer, Stepien returned to Carlton Cricket Club late last season and helped the Blues to their second Victorian Premier Cricket premiership in four years.
The former Melbourne Renegades player has no regrets in deciding to play footy with Bridgewater in the winter.
"It was my decision to play footy and it was a freak accident,'' he said.
"You don't see humerus bones get broken too often. You see wrists and forearms getting broken, so this was just bad luck.
"I could sit here and sook about it, but there's no point doing that.
"It's just a part of life and I'm okay. There's plenty of people worse off than me.
"All I can do now is get stuck into rehab."
