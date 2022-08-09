THE Victorian Greens have launched their Upper House ticket ahead of the November 26 state election.
Castlemaine resident Dr Cate Sinclair has been officially confirmed as the party's candidate for the Northern Region during a launch of the party's Upper House ticket.
Dr Sinclair is an occupational therapist and health researcher who has spent more than 30 years working with children and families.
Dr Sinclair represented the Australian Greens at this year's federal election in the seat of Bendigo, recording more than 14 per cent of the primary vote and a three per cent swing.
Leader of the Victorian Greens, Samantha Ratnam, said the party hoped to build on federal momentum and increase their representation in Victoria's Upper House where the government will not hold a majority and the Greens could hold the balance of power.
"If the will of voters had been reflected in 2018, the Greens would have at least four Upper House MPs right now. Yet sadly our broken voting system sees the will of voters distorted through dodgy preference whispering.
"This year we're hoping to build on the momentum of the Federal Election, where Victorians voted for the Greens in record numbers, and increase our representation in the Upper House so we can hold the balance of power."
In the 2018 state election, the Greens received more than 10 per cent of the primary vote in the Upper House, but only saw one MP elected to the Upper House.
The Greens hope to build on the success of their vote in the federal election to at least double or triple their numbers in the Upper House.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
