Maldon Market is heading back to where it all began, moving its stallholders to the market's original site - the Maldon Neighbourhood Centre (MNC).
The market's first outing back at the MNC will be this Sunday, August 14 and committee members are encouraging everyone to come along and celebrate.
Market manager Lynn McShanag said the market had a long history, starting as a small community market more than a decade ago at the MNC.
A working group was put together and funding sourced to re-brand and launch a bigger market, one that offered a broader range of stalls, focused on local sustainable product, and had a 'Hand Made and Home Grown' philosophy.
So in 2013, a new market was launched at Fountain Street and the Maldon municipal gardens to great fanfare.
Ms McShanag said the Maldon Market continued to grow, attracting thousands of visitors to the town every month.
She said when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, the market - like everything else - was forced to shut down for several months.
"When it re-opened, a new site was needed, one that enabled stallholders and shoppers alike to participate safely, in line with COVID restrictions," Ms McShanag said.
The market re-launched at the Bill Woodfull Recreation Reserve where it has been held on the second Sunday of each month - until now.
Ms McShanag said the market committee was excited to be returning to the Maldon Neighbourhood Centre.
"All your regular and favourite stalls, and an array of new ones, will now be gathered around the MNC Hall and along both sides of Edwards street," she said.
"With access to the centre's facilities, we will create a lovely atmosphere with a children's playground on site, and doggies on leads warmly welcomed.
"There'll be plenty of stalls to browse through. Lots of possibilities for pantry staples - sourdough bread, cheese, wine, spices, honey, nuts, chocolate, olive oil, pickles and spreads and seasonal fruit and veg."
There's also plants, cleaning goods, and health and wellbeing products and a large array of arts and crafts on show.
The Maldon Market is on this Sunday, August 14, from 9am to 1.30pm at the Maldon Neighbourhood Centre at 1 Church Street, Maldon.
