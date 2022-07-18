Bendigo Advertiser
Colleen South: Police appeal for help after missing SA women's car found near Wycheproof

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated July 18 2022 - 4:12am, first published 3:00am
MISSING: The 58-year-old Renown Park woman was reported missing after she was last seen driving a 2006 silver Hyundai Getz sedan at Renown Park on July 1 at around 3.30pm. Picture: POLICE MEDIA

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing South Australian woman Colleen South whose car was last seen near Wycheproof more than two weeks ago.

