Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing South Australian woman Colleen South whose car was last seen near Wycheproof more than two weeks ago.
The 58-year-old Renown Park woman was reported missing after she was last seen driving a 2006 silver Hyundai Getz sedan at Renown Park on July 1 at around 3.30pm.
The Hyundai was located abandoned in a ditch off Mackies Road, Bunguluke, which is 15kms east of Wycheproof, on July 3.
Victoria Police commenced a comprehensive search of dense bushland in the surrounding area conducting air wing and drone searches along with mounted branch, canine unit, officers on foot and in vehicles along with SES.
Local farmers were also asked to check buildings and sheds on their properties.
Police and family have concerns for Colleen as she has a medical condition and her disappearance is out of character.
She is about 154cm tall, of solid build, and has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt with blue jeans.
The search for Colleen continues with patrols conducted by local units and highway patrol with oversight by Search and Rescue.
At this stage, her disappearance is not being treated as suspicious.
Police urge anyone who sights her or with any information on her whereabouts to contact Swan Hill Police Station on (03) 5036 1600.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
