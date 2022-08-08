BENDIGO-born and four-time medal-winning Australian Commonwealth Games lawn bowler Barrie Lester has been bestowed the honour of receiving the Commonwealth Games Federation flag on behalf of the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games during the Birmingham 2022 closing ceremony.
Lester was afforded the honour ahead of another Bendigo lawn bowling star - the two-time men's singles champion Aaron Wilson, who on Sunday became the first male bowler for 44 years to successfully the gold medal event.
Wilson was born in St Arnaud, but completed his schooling in Bendigo and is considered one of the sport's highest-profile players who has brought his own style and personality to the game throughout the past decade.
The Commonwealth Games Federation flag was lowered in the main Birmingham arena early on Tuesday and passed from the president of the Commonwealth Games Federation Dame Louise Martin to Lester.
Lester, a member of the silver medal winning triples team in Birmingham, then handed the flag to Her Excellency the Honourable Linda Dessau AC, Governor of Victoria, signifying another step in the journey towards the regional Victoria Games scheduled for 2026.
Lester was born at Bendigo Base Hospital in 1982 - fittingly the year of the Brisbane Commonwealth Games, and across the road from what will be the Victoria Games bowls venue in 2026 - the Bendigo Bowls Club.
He grew up in Wedderburn before his family moved to Lakes Entrance when he was a teenager and his parents sought to retire to the seaside community. He works and trains on the Gold Coast and plays out of the Burleigh Heads club, but says he remains a proud Victorian.
Lester has represented Australia at three Commonwealth Games - Melbourne 2006, Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022. He has won four Commonwealth Games medals - bronze (2006), 2 x silver (2018), and silver (2022).
"I was pretty blown away when I found out, especially when Commonwealth Games CEO Craig Phillips spoke to me yesterday, I started getting goosebumps and I know what my family's reaction will be back home when they find out and see me - they'll be so happy," he said.
"I was interviewed on the radio the other day and they asked what it would mean to win a medal, the colour of the medal is cosmetic, it's a symbol of the hard work and the people who got me there and to be able to do this in the closing ceremony is one of those extra special moments in your career."
Lester said he was excited at the prospect of playing bowls at the 2026 Games in his old home town.
"Being born in Bendigo Hospital across the road from where the bowls are being played in 2026... you could kick a couple of footies down the road and you're there.
"I played right across regional Victoria and I know what the State is capable of in regional Victoria in 2026."
Lester is part of a contingent of central Victorians with expanded duties as part of the closing ceremony as the four host communities of Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong and Gippsland for the 2026 Games look to the challenges ahead.
