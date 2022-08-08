Bendigo Advertiser
Former Bendigo lawn bowler Barrie Lester receives Commonwealth Games flag on behalf of 2026 Games

Updated August 8 2022 - 9:37pm, first published 6:30pm
HONOUR: Barrie Lester is already looking ahead to 2026. Picture: SUPPLIED

BENDIGO-born and four-time medal-winning Australian Commonwealth Games lawn bowler Barrie Lester has been bestowed the honour of receiving the Commonwealth Games Federation flag on behalf of the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games during the Birmingham 2022 closing ceremony.

