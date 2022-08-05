Tellurian Wines was the big winner at The Heathcote Wine Show at the weekend, scooping up five awards.
The Toolleen winery won best red wine (Rhone style or blend) with the Tellurian 2021 Grenache.
The Grenache then went on to also win best other wine, best single vineyard wine, best wine made and grown in Heathcote and wine of the show.
Other notable wins include Farmer & The Scientist winning their first ever trophy at a wine show with the 2021 Tempranillo taking out the best red wine (Spanish/Italian).
Chalmers won best white wine with the 2021 Pecorino and the chair's award with the 2019 Lambrusco.
Sanguine Estate claimed best museum Shiraz with the 2014 Inception Shiraz and the inaugural Heathcote Wine of Provenance with the 2021, 2018 and 2012 vintages of Progeny Shiraz.
The Heathcote Wine of Provenance (formerly known as Heathcote Grand Terroir) is now open to all red wines and rewards the best group of wine over a 10-vintage period.
After two days of judging more than 230 entries, the winners were announced at the annual celebration dinner on Saturday night at Heathcote's Barrack Reserve and RSL Hall.
In her final year as chair of judges, Gabrielle Poy said while Shiraz was still the heart of the region, excitement also lay in the swell of alternative red and white varieties.
"For the reds, Tempranillo, Nero d'Avola, Piedirosso and Nebbiolo were highlights," she said.
"In the whites, Pecorino, Fiano and Vermentino were standouts. Entry numbers in these classes were up on previous years and the high medal hit rate reflects Heathcote's ability and openness to newer varieties suited to the regional conditions.'
Heathcote Winegrowers Association president Ian Hopkins said the 2022 Interpack Heathcote Wine Show had once again demonstrated the quality, strength and diversity of the Heathcote region's wine offering.
"The region's signature variety Shiraz was well represented, making up more than 50 per cent of the entries and more than half of those were awarded a medal by the judging panel," he said.
"The strength and diversity of emerging varietals was well demonstrated by the Tellurian 2021 Grenache winning wine of show and the fact that 85 per cent of the white wines entered were awarded a medal.
"We look forward to continuing to grow the show in future years."
In her closing remarks, Ms Poy said the past three years as chair of judges had opened her eyes to the strength of Heathcote as a region.
"I think the next decade will shine a deserved spotlight on Heathcote from consumers, sommeliers and Australian retailers," she said.
Results:
CLASS TROPHIES
Best White Wine - Vinvicta Trophy
Chalmers 2021 Pecorino
Best Rose - Winechek Trophy
Heathcote Winery 2021 Grenache Rose
Best Young Shiraz (2019-2021) - High Voltage Trophy
Hanging Rock Winery Cambrian Rise Shiraz
Best Older Shiraz (2017-2018) - Heathcote Inn Trophy
Condie Estate 2018 'The Gwen' Shiraz
Best Museum Shiraz (2016 and older) - Mitre 10 Trophy
Sanguine Estate 2014 Inception Shiraz
Best Red Wine (Spanish/Italian) - Chêne Australasia Trophy
Farmer & The Scientist 2021 Tempranillo
Best Red Wine (Rhone Style or Blend) - Nutrien Trophy
Tellurian 2021 Grenache
MAJOR TROPHIES
Chair's Award - Sponsored by Champions Fresh
Chalmers 2019 Lambrusco
Steward's Award - Sponsored by Melbourne Royal
Michael Catlow
Packing Room Prize - Golden Bung Hole Trophy
Condie Estate 2019 'The Gwen' Shiraz
Best Other Wine - Sponsored by Midland Insurance
Tellurian 2021 Grenache
Best Shiraz - Sponsored by Connallys Real Estate
Hanging Rock Winery 2019 Cambrian Rise Shiraz
Best Single Vineyard Wine - Sponsored by MCC Label
Tellurian 2021 Grenache
Best Wine Made & Grown Heathcote - Sponsored by Heathcote & District Community Bank
Tellurian 2021 Grenache
Wine of the Show - Sponsored by Interpack
Tellurian 2021 Grenache
Heathcote Wine of Provenance
Sanguine Estate Progeny Shiraz - 2021, 2018, 2012
