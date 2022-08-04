Packs of pups have been preened and pampered ahead of six championship dog shows being held at the Bendigo Showgrounds this week.
The Bendigo, Eaglehawk and Castlemaine kennel clubs are hosting two championships each from Thursday to Sunday, with more than 4200 entries received.
"We have a total of 1,489 entries for Saturday alone, the day we are having the Bendigo Kennel Club 90th Anniversary," Bendigo Kennel Club secretary Helen Leech said.
"We have a fabulous venue but there is also the option of going onto the arena.
"All camping sights are booked for the weekend. Plus many are staying at Motels, Caravan Parks and Air BNBs."
The four-day event also marks Bendigo Kennel Club's 90th anniversary.
"The Bendigo, Eaglehawk and Castlemaine and District Kennel Clubs have once again combined to make this a super show weekend," Ms Leech said.
"The main show is the Bendigo Kennel Club show on Saturday 6th in the afternoon."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
