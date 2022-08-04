A MAN is in Bendigo Hospital for observation after crashing into a Newstead creek in a single-vehicle accident around 2pm on Thursday.
His vehicle ended up in Sandon Creek after driving off a bridge on the Newstead-Creswick Road just out of Newstead.
Leading Senior Constable Grant McDonald from Newstead Police said the man was travelling between Ballarat and Bendigo when he veered off the left side of the road.
"He's broken the double lines onto the incorrect side of the road, gone through the barrier, collected a tree and taken off a branch and ended up in the water," he said.
"It appears at this stage to be driver error but whether that's fatigue [or something else] we're unsure at the moment."
While the water was not too deep, the man could not swim and the car was filling up with water.
He was rescued and has now been take to Bendigo Hospital for a check up.
Two CFA vehicles also responded to the scene, and the incident was marked as under control by 2.20pm. The police investigation is ongoing.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
