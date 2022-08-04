Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Driver in Bendigo hospital for observation after Newstead creek crash

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 4 2022 - 8:11am, first published 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CREEK CRASH: A driver is in Bendigo hospital for observation after crashing into a Newstead creek in a single-vehicle accident around 2pm on Thursday. Picture: DARREN HOWE

A MAN is in Bendigo Hospital for observation after crashing into a Newstead creek in a single-vehicle accident around 2pm on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.