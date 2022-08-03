Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration hinges on renewable energy game plan to emerge from forum

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated August 3 2022 - 8:11am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sun sets over Bendigo as experts bring community together to shape a 100 per cent renewable energy game plan. Picture: NONI HYETT

BENDIGO will need to be bold to meet ambitious 100 per cent renewable energy targets by the end of the decade, a specialist says ahead of a public forum that could birth a game plan.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.