Greater Bendigo rates notices are on the way

ABOUT 62,000 rates notices are on their way to City of Greater Bendigo property owners either by post or via email.
City Acting Director Corporate Performance Jessica Clarke-Hong said rates were an important way to help fund community services and maintain and upgrade infrastructure such as community facilities, footpaths and roads.
"Rates and charges are an important source of income so we can deliver the Council Plan (Mir wimbul), essential services to the community and capital works commitments in the 2022/2023 Budget," Ms Clarke-Hong said.
"The Budget is based on a 1.75 per cent increase to the total revenue rate, in line with the Victorian Government's Fair Go Rates System. The rate cap applies to general rates and is calculated based on Council's average rates and charges. Rates are distributed across all rate types based on valuations.
"It should be noted that all properties in the municipality are valued independently by the Valuer General of Victoria each year to determine individual property rates. This is not the City's role. There have been some large movements in valuations for some areas, reflecting the demand for Bendigo real estate over the past year.
"These valuations are provided to the City for use in calculating rates and you can lodge an objection directly with the Valuer General if you disagree with your valuation within two months of the date of issue on the notice.
"The rates notice includes a fee based on that value plus charges for garbage collection and the Fire Services Levy which the City collects on behalf of the Victorian government.
"All payment options are listed on the reverse side of the notice and I encourage ratepayers to make regular payments as often as possible rather than wait until the due date on preferred payment options. Please contact our Customer Service staff if you would prefer to set up fortnightly or monthly payments that won't incur interest if all payments are honoured within the due date.
"The City is committed to helping customers who are facing financial hardship. Our Financial Hardship Guidelines allow for flexible payment arrangements, including the ability to temporarily defer a rate payment on eligible properties so please contact our Customer Service staff to set up a plan."
Rates can also be paid in full or in quarterly instalments:
Please note the City's Customer Service Centres at Bendigo and Heathcote only accept cheque and EFTPOS payment methods. Cash is no longer accepted for rates payments. Please refer to your rates notice for other payment options. Direct debit is available for all payment options including fortnightly and monthly payments. Interest is charged if payments are made after the due date.
For more information on rates and details on the Financial Hardship Guidelines, please visit: https://www.bendigo.vic.gov.au/Payments/Rates-and-your-Property
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
