Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

62,000 Bendigo ratepayers will receive their rates notices in coming days

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated August 2 2022 - 9:49pm, first published 9:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greater Bendigo rates notices are on the way

ABOUT 62,000 rates notices are on their way to City of Greater Bendigo property owners either by post or via email.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy

Editor

Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.