Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo's Quarry Hill Primary School students quiz swimmers Ellie Cole and Katja Dedekind

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 3 2022 - 8:18am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QUESTION TIME: Quarry Hill Primary School pupils came up with some stellar questions for Commonwealth Games swimmers Katja Dedekind and Ellie Cole. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Schools around the country have dialled in to watch Birmingham Breakfast this Commonwealth Games, and on Wednesday the Q&A hosts were a bunch of Bendigo youngsters.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.