Hat-trick harvest: hundreds of GrainCorp jobs in Victoria for third bumper crop

Updated August 1 2022 - 7:29am, first published 5:30am
HARVEST: GrainCorp are predicting another bumper harvest and they are hiring the workforce to help out. Picture: JIM ALDERSEY

GRAINCORP has begun hiring for Victoria's summer harvest with plenty of casual positions available to help manage a third consecutive bumper winter crop.

