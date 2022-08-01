GRAINCORP has begun hiring for Victoria's summer harvest with plenty of casual positions available to help manage a third consecutive bumper winter crop.
Successful applicants will work at weighbridges, sample stands. hoppers and in laboratories to help manage operations at 160-plus receival sites.
From Monday, 350 positions in the Mallee, more than 250 in the Wimmera, 200 in North East Victoria and the Swan Hill regions and more than 150 in central Victoria, will be on offer - part of 3000 positions from central Queensland to southern Victoria.
GrainCorp chief operating officer Klaus Pamminger said the company was planning for harvest while managing the ongoing export program from the last two seasons.
"Harvest is the big 'grand final' for GrainCorp each year and it's critical we run an efficient system for growers to deliver their grain and get back to the header as quickly as possible," he said.
The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences' (ABARES) recent crop report forecasts 50.9 million tonnes of grain produced for the 2022-23 season, the fourth highest on record.
The forecast predicts up to 24 million tonnes of wheat, canola and barley will be produced across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.
Mr Pamminger said there's never been a better time to "harvest your potential" and explore regional Australia.
"The grains industry is a fantastic place to grow a career.
"Many of our leaders at GrainCorp started as casuals and have built a career with us, so I really encourage everyone to give ag a go and 'harvest your potential'.
"GrainCorp provides paid training for new starters, and we welcome back regular returnees. With the state borders open again, you've also got the opportunity to follow the harvest across the country."
To apply for GrainCorp's harvest recruitment program, visit: graincorp.com.au/harvest-casuals/.
