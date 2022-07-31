KANGAROO Flat Primary School students welcomed children's author Andrea Rowe on Friday to learn about her debut picture book, Jetty Jumping.
Octopus puppets and shells were on hand to help immerse the children in the story in preparation for the Children's Book Council of Australia book week in August 20-26.
Grade one and two teacher Brooke Cole said Ms Rowe shared her story, which was inspired by her childhood fear of jetties, with some of the younger primary students while some of the older students have been involved in "shadow judging" shortlisted books - including Jetty Jumping.
"The Children's Book Council awards have included a new project called the shadow judging project where school students get to actually participate in choosing their favourite book out of each category," Ms Cole said.
"So we put in an application for that funding and we were one of the 30 successful schools.
"So the students for the last eight weeks have analysed the six nominated books in the early childhood category [for the Children's Book Council of Australia's book of the year].
"And we've had an editor of When the Waterhole Dries Up, Christina Pase, come in and meet the students, as well as Sarah Mayor Cox, who's a judge."
Ms Cole said the project had given the students the chance to talk about careers in reading, such as children's literature, publishing, editing, as well as giving them the chance to use "their student voice" to select their favourite from a category.
Kangaroo Flat Primary School has now put in its vote and there will be a presentation on August 19, announcing a winner and two honourable mentions for each category.
Ms Rowe herself said she loved talking to young people and her favourite age group was early childhood readers.
"I love what they give me as energy for stories and I really love helping them associate with a book through different ways of thinking about what makes up the story and thinking about the different elements of a world of a story as well," Ms Rowe said.
"This is my debut children's picture book and I'm incredibly honoured and blown away that it actually went all the way through to be shortlisted as picture book of the year for early childhood.
"It's literally a dream come true for an author and to know that so many different people identify with the story, because it's not just a story about jetties.
"It's a story about bravery and letting go and so many people can see that theme and they feel it's a part of their story or maybe part of their memories of summer as well."
The former journalist and copywriter has been writing her whole life, since she was in primary school, and finally got the courage to put her story out into the world.
"I didn't have the courage to put my writing out there, which is a little bit like the jetty jumping theme," she said.
"I'm also really lucky that Hannah Sommerville, the illustrator ... it's like she's given me a gift with such beautiful illustrations.
"So it's been a wonderful partnership together."
Sarah Mayor Cox is a judge for the picture book and new illustrators section, and the Bendigo regional director for the Children's Book Council, and she said it was great to engage young people with literature.
"It's a really big thing for Bendigo kids to be able to meet these really famous authors and illustrators," she said.
Local schools participating in the shadow judging project will have another day of reading and fun on September 15, again based in the beautiful library at Kangaroo Flat. Students will hear from Claire Saxby and Jess Racklyeft, the author and illustrator respectively of another shortlisted title - Iceberg.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
