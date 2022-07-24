NBL1 - Another double-header weekend clean sweep for red-hot Braves teams

THE Bendigo Braves men's and women's teams are now on a combined winning streak of 20 games in the NBL1 after a completing a double-header clean sweep for the second week in a row.
The Braves went a combined 4-0 in their weekend matches against Nunawading and Hobart, with the men (12-6) extending their winning streak to 11 in a row, while the top-of-the-ladder women (16-2) have now won nine on the trot.
The Braves' women produced their most potent offensive game for four years on Sunday with a 30-point belting of Hobart at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena.
The Braves torched the Chargers 111-81 in a game in which all five starters scored at least 17 points.
Despite the absence of their most prolific scorer Tess Madgen, the Braves showcased their arsenal of offensive power with Megan McKay (28 points), Abbey Wehrung (27), Kelly Wilson (18), Madeline Sexton (17) and Cassidy McLean (17) all keeping the scoreboard ticking over.
Sexton (five), Wehrung (four) and McLean (three) connected on 12 three-pointers between them, while McKay had 13 rebounds to go with her 28 points and Wilson dished out 13 assists.
Sunday's dominant performance against the Chargers followed Bendigo's 82-70 away win over Nunawading on Saturday night.
The Braves had led by four points at half-time before outscoring Nunawading 36-28 in the second half in a game in which McKay (24), Wehrung (21) and McLean (20) led the scoring.
Like they did on Sunday, McKay (13 rebounds with her 24 points) and Wilson (10 points, 12 assists) also had double-doubles against the Spectres.
Meanwhile, the Braves men claimed the big scalp of ladder-leader Hobart at home on Sunday.
In the clash of the two hottest men's teams in the competition, the Braves halted the Chargers' winning streak at 12 in a row with an 85-78 victory.
The absence again of import Malcom Bernard (hamstring injury) didn't halt the momentum of the Braves, who had the better of the last term after the Chargers had started the final quarter ahead by one.
Kuany Kuany (22 points) and Jake Lloyd (21) led the scoring for the Braves, with each draining three three-pointers.
Import Sidy Djitte had a solid all-round game with 16 points and 11 rebounds in what was his fifth-consecutive double-double.
Djitte also had 16 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday night's 92-79 win over Nunawading.
The third quarter proved the decisive period of the game for the Braves. After leading 37-36 at half-time the Braves outscored the Spectres 34-11 during the third term to take a stranglehold on the contest.
Kuany shot 10-of-16 from the field to lead all scorers with 26 points.
The weekend's two wins continues an extraordinary turnaround for the Braves' men, whose 11 victories in a row followed a 1-6 start.
The Braves play at home next Saturday night against Mount Gambier.
