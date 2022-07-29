Taking the coach's path: Mark Alabakov

There are always very humble beginnings to the life stories of individuals who pursue a career in sport.
Bendigo basketball coach Mark Alabakov's first opportunity came in the way of a coaching role with his sister's junior team, the Mill Park Boomers.
As soon as the opening emerged, he grabbed it with both hands and from there it has grown into a lifelong career where his aim is simple - help athletes achieve their goals.
After more than a decade in the basketball world, Alabakov has undertaken opportunities at almost every level of the sport in the country.
His experience includes assistant roles with several WNBL teams including Sydney Uni Flames, Townsville Fire, Melbourne Boomers and most recently with the Bendigo Spirit - in addition to being a development coach at the NBL South Dragons under Mark Price.
The scale of Alabakov's involvement in the sport might've changed since his days at Mill Park, however, his passion for the craft of coaching only gets stronger.
"It's the nobility of having the opportunity to help athletes improve as players and achieve their goals," Alabakov said.
"My goal is to help athletes become the best version of themselves - whether that's to play with the Opals, head to college in the United States or to get onto a WNBL roster."
Fast forward to 2022, Alabakov is the current head coach of the Bendigo Braves women who are currently tipped as prime championship contenders in the NBL1 South conference.
Braves women (16-2) are on top of the ladder having only dropped two games this season, but will face the third-placed Mount Gambier Pioneers (14-3) this Saturday night at the Red Energy Arena, tip-off at 5pm.
It's now Alabakov's fourth year in Bendigo, and what started out as an opportunity to be an assistant with the Spirit at the start of the 2019-20 season has now become the place he calls home.
"What I find most stimulating about Bendigo is how much value is placed on the Braves and Spirit brands and just how much passion there is here for basketball," he said.
"It reminds me of a college basketball town.
"It excites me and it's the reason I love getting up and going to work each day."
In addition to seeing the athletes he works with succeed, Alabakov also enjoys working alongside fellow coaching peers within the industry as it allows him to shine in one of his most accomplished areas of coaching - scouting.
"There's always been a thread with elite coaches, especially within the NBA, that they begin to truly learn the game in the film room while scouting," he said.
"It's where we gain our understanding of the sport, how to assess personnel, skill and how to utilise a team to ensure it's successful.
"My early years cutting up film were foundational for me to learn what matters most on the court.
"What I offer in this space has always been highly-respected by my peers which is validating. But ultimately the people who I serve are all of the athletes."
