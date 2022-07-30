Andy Buchanan clinches top-10 finish in Commonwealth Games marathon

Bendigo athlete Andy Buchanan has clinched a top-10 performance at his Commonwealth Games marathon debut in Birmingham.
Buchanan, 31, completed the challenging 42.2km race through Birmingham on Saturday night (AEST) in 2:15:40 to finish seventh overall, four minutes and 45 seconds behind Ugandan winner Victor Kiplangat (2:10:55).
The podium was rounded off with Tanzanian Alponce Felix Simbu (2:12:29) in second and Kenyan Michael Mugo Githae (2:13:16) in third.
Buchanan's countrymen Liam Adams (2:13:23) just missed out on a spot on the podium after leading for most of the race but slipped behind towards the end and was overtaken during the final 10kms.
Buchanan's seventh-place finish is the second time the Bendigo Uni Aths Club runner has competed in a marathon, with his first event earlier this year at Hamburg which he finished in two hours, 12 minutes and 23 seconds - which earned his spot in the race at Birmingham.
