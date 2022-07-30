THE drivers may be too young to vote, but a newly resurfaced racetrack at the home of the Bendigo Kart Club means they will be able to fill their logbooks well before they even sit the test for their L-plates.
Addy Arnett and Kobie Wilson were among the large contingent of junior racers to compete on Saturday morning against the Eastern Lions from Puckapunyal.
Arnett, aged 10, often reaches speeds of up to 87 kmph while racing.
Drivers took to the grid shortly after the track was officially relaunched by Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards.
The club received a $55,000 grant to fund upgrades which paid for a partial resurface for 110 metres of track and a new out-grid cover to keep drivers out of the rain and safe from sun glare while waiting to get onto the track.
Ms Edwards said the funding had come from the Community Motorsport Program - Infrastructure Upgrades and Equipment Category funds.
"This is the only go kart track in central Victoria," she said.
"It is now capable of hosting more local training and come and try days for women and girls and the university level Formula Society of Automotive Engineers competition," she said.
Ms Edwards said $7.4 million had been allocated to the Racing into a New Era for Motorsport initiative which was aimed at getting more women and girls involved and supporting young participants.
"I am especially glad that this club is encouraging young girls to participate," she said.
"Venues like Bendigo Kart Club provide a safe and welcoming community space where people can learn some great skills and practical tips about track driving and equipment maintenance."
Vice President of the Bendigo Kart Club Brett Arnett (Addy's dad) said the improvements to the facilities would hopefully help attract new members.
"We have about 50 drivers and probably more than 100 members," he said.
"The juniors division starts at age seven and it goes up to 15-year-olds and the seniors start at 15 and over."
Addy started learning in a homemade kart in her backyard when she was younger. She said she liked the social aspect of the sport.
"I enjoy playing with my friends and I like to go really fast," she said.
