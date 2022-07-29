Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

VCAT overrules Macedon Ranges Shire council bid to block Kyneton Bunnings

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated July 29 2022 - 7:19am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: FILE

VICTORIA'S planning umpire has dismissed a council's attempts to stop a Bunnings Warehouse rising in Kyneton.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.