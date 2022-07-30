Bendigo Advertiser
Victoria is still grappling with the virus and the Health Dept is reporting significant numbers today

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated July 30 2022 - 2:33am, first published 2:30am
COVID-19: Saturday's update for lives lost to the virus and new infections recorded. Picture: FILE

VICTORIA'S COVID-19 death toll has remained high for the second day in a row, with 61 lives reported lost in the past 24 hours.

