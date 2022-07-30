VICTORIA'S COVID-19 death toll has remained high for the second day in a row, with 61 lives reported lost in the past 24 hours.
The Victorian Department of Health has said the average daily number of deaths in Victoria in the past fortnight had been 19.
Advertisement
However, it posted a death toll on Friday of 107, which it attributed to a "data feed issue".
"This was due to 105 additional deaths being reported since July 1," it said in a Tweet.
The 61 lives lost reported by the department today occurred between July 13 - 28.
The department also stated that another 8937 new COVID-19 cases had been detected in Victoria overnight.
More news: Winter Blues fest returns
Greater Bendigo accounted for 194 new cases, Loddon had five, Campaspe had 52, Buloke had two, Mt Alexander had 42 and Central Goldfields had 14.
There are 837 people in the state's hospitals, 38 of whom are in the ICU and 10 who are on ventilators.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.