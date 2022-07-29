Bendigo Advertiser
New Multi-million dollar Junortoun fire station ready for action

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated July 29 2022 - 7:04am, first published 6:00am
HAPPY DAYS: Members of Junortoun Fire Brigade gathered at the opening of the new station on Friday. Picture: NONI HYETT

THE growing Junortoun Fire Brigade has been treated to a $2.5 million new fire station, opened by deputy premier Jacinta Allan on Friday.

