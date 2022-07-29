New Multi-million dollar Junortoun fire station ready for action

THE growing Junortoun Fire Brigade has been treated to a $2.5 million new fire station, opened by deputy premier Jacinta Allan on Friday.
The former station across the road no longer met the needs of the growing brigade, with no change rooms for volunteers to change in.
With more than 46 members, including 34 operational firefighters, the Junortoun Fire Brigade responds to around 40 callouts per year and supports brigades in neighbouring areas.
Established in 1943, the Brigade also assisted in the CFA's Black Summer bushfire response.
The new station was funded by $1.6 million from the state government Emergency Services Infrastructure Program in the 2019 budget, along with an additional $900,000 provided through the Emergency Services Refurbishment program in 2020.
Captain Heath Martin said the new station would hopefully keep up with the massive growth in the region.
"Not only will this new station meet the needs of our current members, we expect it will also meet the future needs of the brigade and community," he said.
"We have seen considerable residential growth in our response area, which in turn has seen the requirements of the brigade change significantly.
"In 2010, the brigade responded to 12 grass and scrub fires, compared to the current average of 55 incidents per year, including road accidents and structure fires."
Mr Martin said an increase in structural fires had seen the brigade's Breathing Apparatus (BA) capability grow.
"That's one of the great benefits of this new facility, that we now have a dedicated Breathing Apparatus (BA) cleaning area," he said
"This is a welcome change from the old station, where we had to wash our BA in the sink."
The new fire station also includes two new changing areas, each with multiple toilets and showers, increased equipment storage and a large air-conditioned meeting room.
Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said she was proud the state government was following through on the election commitment from 2018.
"The reason why that commitment was given was because the brigade is growing, the area is growing, and it needs more modern facilities to meet the modern needs of both the CFA, the volunteers and the local community," she said.
"The brigade plays a crucial role in keeping the local community safe, responding to dozens of emergencies each year, including fires and road crashes."
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
