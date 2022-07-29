Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Active and healthy Greater Bendigo framework highlights alcohol as a key concern

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated July 29 2022 - 7:13am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RECOVERY: Pia Clinton-Tarestad is chief executive and co-founder of the Clean Slate Clinic, a telehealth alcohol detox program, who says COVID-19 has been a real challenge for delivering recovery services. Picture: SUPPLIED

Injuries from alcohol consumption remain a particular risk factor for the Bendigo community, according to the Active and Healthy Greater Bendigo Framework released on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.