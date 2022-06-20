Bendigo motorists are again paying more than $2 a litre for unleaded petrol, ending three months of temporary pain relief at the bowser.
Prices continued to rise from that point and with no signs of slowing down the federal government stepped in to slash its fuel excise by 22 cents a litre in its March 29 budget.
After a brief period of respite, fuel prices slowly began to creep up again due to Russia's ongoing incursion in Ukraine.
Last week, several Bendigo petrol stations were selling unleaded fuel for more than $2 a litre.
At some outlets, the price of unleaded petrol shot up by as much as 12 cents a litre overnight Thursday - from 187.9 cents a litre to 199.9 cents a litre.
The situation is worse in Melbourne where unleaded fuel was selling for as much as $2.25 a litre last week.
The federal government's cut in the fuel excise was only for a six-month period, which means motorists will be facing even higher prices once the full excise is restored at the end of September.
