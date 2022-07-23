Bendigo Advertiser
Free RATS program for people with disability extended

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated July 24 2022 - 4:22am, first published July 23 2022 - 11:30pm
RATS: The state government has extended a program which will give 20 free RATs to people with disabilities. Picture: FILE

THE Victorian government's free RAT program for people with disabilities has been extended until the end of September, as the state's COVID cases continue to climb.

Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

