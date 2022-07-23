Free RATS program for people with disability extended

THE Victorian government's free RAT program for people with disabilities has been extended until the end of September, as the state's COVID cases continue to climb.
People with disability in Victoria can continue to access 20 free RATs per visit from state-run testing sites and Disability Liaison Officers.
The program has been formally reviewed and extended after being initially launched in April this year.
Carers can also access the tests on behalf of eligible people with disabilities.
People with disabilities are at higher risk if they contract COVID-19 and the state government said the tests will help ensure earlier diagnosis, supporting vulnerable people to get appropriate treatment as early as possible.
Victorian disability minister Colin Brooks said the announcement should provide some peace of mind during the winter COVID surge
"Early detection of COVID-19 helps protect people from serious illness by ensuring earlier diagnosis and treatment - and this is especially so for the most vulnerable in our community who experience its effects more harshly," he said.
"We are continuing to provide free rapid antigen tests for people who need them most, supporting Victorians with disability to stay safe during the coming winter months."
The news comes as the state recorded another 44 COVID deaths on Friday.
To find out which testing sites have rapid antigen tests, visit coronavirus.vic.gov.au/get-pcr-test-covid-19.
More information about Disability Liaison Officers is available on the Vaccination for people with disability or special requirements page.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
