Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo group provides mobile prayer service to residents across regional Victoria

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
July 22 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOVING HEALING: Mobile Prayer Unit's Jemimah Lloyd, Peter Harvey and Jason Harrison. Picture: ALEX GRETGRIX

As residents sat cooped up in their homes during lockdowns in 2020, a group of young Bendigonians with a strong passion for bonds with spiritual beings saw a need to stay connected.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.