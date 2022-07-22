As residents sat cooped up in their homes during lockdowns in 2020, a group of young Bendigonians with a strong passion for bonds with spiritual beings saw a need to stay connected.
While church doors around the city and the country remained closed, the Mobile Prayer Unit initiative took to the streets to bring anyone that needed their assistance together.
MPU member Jason Harrison said the team saw a need to connect people with God when lockdown had made it almost impossible to do so.
"Obviously not being able to meet was quite difficult, so we prayed and God gave us a creative solution," he said.
"I jumped on the Facebook Marketplace and put up a post telling people that if they couldn't come to church, we could come to them.
"We just wanted to be a service to people who may have been in need of healing, to be baptised in water, demonic deliverance or just hear the gospel and it became clear that a lot of people needed that support.
"My direct messages just blew up with some trolls of course, but there were also a lot of people who were desperate and hungry for help."
With the need prevalent, the team set out to help those who needed it with a service that would keep the then little team almost run off their feet.
"There was one night where we went to five houses in one day, we had more invitations, but we just couldn't get to them," Mr Harrison said.
As time went on and their workload grew, the team was offered some assistance that would turn their local project into something that would take them across the country.
"We actually received communication from a trust fund that wanted to help us grow our initiative," Mr Harrison said.
"We received a generous donation of $140,000 that has allowed us to buy a new van, get our social media and website up and running and get the word out about our work.
"The money came through on the proviso that we would be able to keep our success up and we would possibly be able to grow and be able to continue our venture for the next 10 years.
"It's been six months and we've already exceeded expectations and been to around 20 regional centres across the state and even made the trip to Canberra to heal anyone that needed us."
Member Peter Harvey said the project had also been offered a spot on an American church's app.
"Bethel actually contacted us and invited us to be a part of this exciting new venture," he said.
"It's just great to know we are able to reach people who really need us."
But MPU member Jemimah Lloyd said despite their success, the team had not forgotten their purpose.
"For us, it's about helping people who are looking for something this world can't offer," she said.
"Our job is to take the kingdom of God to the people and we will always want to do that."
If you'd like to get in touch with the MPU, you can fill out a form online at mobileprayerunit.com or contact the team via their socials on Instagram and Facebook.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
