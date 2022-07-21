Maiden Gully man airlifted to hospital in serious condition following truck rollover in Bonn

A 68-year-old Maiden Gully man has been hospitalised after a gravel truck rolled over in Bonn, just north of Elmore on Thursday morning.
He was airlifted to the Alfred hospital around 11am.
Police confirmed the truck driver was unconscious when emergency services arrived on scene, but regained consciousness as he was being treated by paramedics.
"The truck driver (was) ejected from the truck," a Campaspe Highway Patrol spokesperson said.
"He's sustained head and neck injuries, and has had to be airlifted to the Alfred hospital."
Ambulance Victoria has confirmed the man is being treated for upper body injuries and is in a serious but stable condition.
The incident occurred along Heathcote-Rochester Road, near the intersection of Bonn School Road.
Police confirmed the road will be closed as the gravel is cleared off.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
