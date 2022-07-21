From the outset of Nexus Bendigo Youth Theatre's Shrek one thing was clear - the young performers were delighted to be back on stage.
It has been a long time between shows for Nexus after the company last performed publicly in 2019 when they produced Les Miserables.
Nexus then spent 2020 and 2021 trying to get Oliver! on to the stage as COVID-19 forced lockdowns, postponements and, finally, the show's cancellation a week from its opening.
The three years between shows has seen a changing of the guard for Nexus as the young performs grow and develop their skills.
Director Jorja Polglase was at the helm of a major show for the first time. She is a Nexus alumni having been with the company for 10 years.
Leroy Miller, in his third Nexus show, takes on the lead role of Shrek with the sort of confidence needed to lead the cast and embody an ogre who is confident in himself.
He is well supported by Abe Geyer's Donkey, who is full of life, one-liners and sets the pace for the show.
Oliver Sexton is another up-and-comer who isn't short of talent in his role as the conniving Lord Farquaad.
Princess Fiona is played by Jade Cuskelly - an accomplished performer who impresses with her vocal range.
Cuskelly also does well with a character that has two distinct levels of romantic and sweet or brusque and demanding. It makes for some good comic moments.
Underneath the main cast is a host of supports and a strong ensemble that is used to good effect in the large choreographed numbers that help create the world of Duloc.
Credit should also go to the productions crew who have created costumes, propers ad even puppet-based characters to help tell the story and entertain audiences.
The well known story of Shrek started as a picture book in 1990, became a film in 2001 and was debuted as a musical in 2008.
It is most well-known for its film version and the music pays credit to it with plenty of iconic dialogue brough to life by the characters along with some fun original songs.
The overriding theme of loving who you are and 'letting your freak flag fly' Gen Z classic film bought to the stage is always an important message and on that is wonderfully delivered by the cast.
Nexus BYT's production of Shrek is at The Capital at 7.30pm on July 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 and 1.30pm on July 24 and 30. Visit gotix.com.au for tickets.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
