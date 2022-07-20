Bendigo Advertiser
Calder Highway truck and car collision leaves driver with minor injuries

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated July 20 2022 - 10:34am, first published 10:30am
COLLISION: A vehicle fire on the Calder Highway has been brought under control following a collision between a car and a truck. Picture: VICEMERGENCY

A FEMALE driver has been taken to Sunshine Hospital with minor injuries following a car and truck collision on the Calder Freeway near Elphinstone this evening around 5.30pm.

