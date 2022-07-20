A FEMALE driver has been taken to Sunshine Hospital with minor injuries following a car and truck collision on the Calder Freeway near Elphinstone this evening around 5.30pm.
The male truck driver was uninjured according to a Castlemaine Police spokesperson.
Multiple emergency vehicles responded to the incident including Victoria Police after the car started smoking, as the incident left multiple lanes of the highway blocked.
A spokesperson from Castlemaine Police said the cause of the incident was driver error and urged the public to pay attention when they are driving on the road.
The incident was marked as under control around 20 minutes after the initial event although authorities remained on site to clean up for some time following, with the highway now back to normal operation.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
