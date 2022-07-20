Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

No closure yet for family and friends of missing Pyramid Hill woman Krystal Fraser

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated July 20 2022 - 8:56am, first published 6:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fate Unknown: Coroner adjourns inquest without date set for findings. Picture: FILE

THE mystery surrounding the fate of a Pyramid Hill woman, who vanished after leaving the Bendigo Medihotel in June 2009, is set to linger for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.