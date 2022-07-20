No closure yet for family and friends of missing Pyramid Hill woman Krystal Fraser

THE mystery surrounding the fate of a Pyramid Hill woman, who vanished after leaving the Bendigo Medihotel in June 2009, is set to linger for the foreseeable future.
Residents of the small town and nearby Gunbower have continually been called to the witness stand at the Victorian Coroner's Court over the past fortnight to shed light on the disappearance.
The face of missing 23-year-old Krystal Fraser, who was last seen alive on June 20, 2009, has become instantly recognisable from missing persons fliers and repeated police appeals for information.
Ms Fraser was heavily pregnant with her first child, a boy she had named Ryan, when she disappeared.
She had an intellectual disability and lived independently in a public housing flat. Police have told the coroner that they regarded her as a very vulnerable person.
The inquest into her disappearance and suspected death was adjourned on Wednesday afternoon, without any findings being handed down.
Coroner Katherine Lorenz did not set a date for the inquest to recommence, but requested a report be delivered next month by the counsel assisting her investigation, Fiona Batten, outlining possible findings.
The inquest has focused on the last recorded movements of Ms Fraser, since leaving the Medihotel, to go to a party at Pyramid Hill. Nurses at the facility had expected her to return on June 21, 2009. However she never reappeared at Bendigo Hospital and there are no records of her giving birth in any other hospital in Australia.
