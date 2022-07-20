BFNL: Kangaroo Flat still craving consistency | ROUND 13 PLAYER STATISTICS

MORE of the first and third quarters and less of the second and fourth from last Saturday's game against Sandhurst is what coach James Flaherty wants to see from Kangaroo Flat over the remainder of the BFNL season.
The Roos more than held their own for two quarters against the Dragons at Dower Park, yet were on the end of a 63-point hiding as they again fell short in their bid to beat a team above them on the ladder.
While the game ended in a 10-goal blowout, there was a period during the third quarter where the Roos grabbed the ascendancy and it all clicked, including on the scoreboard where in a 20-minute burst they kicked six goals to two.
There had also been a more-than-competitive opening term when the Roos competed strongly and if you combined the first and third quarter scoring, Kangaroo Flat was on top 47-41.
Yet the drop-off from the Roos in the second, in particular, and fourth quarters was stark as the Dragons won those two terms 78-9, leaving Flaherty frustrated again at his side's inconsistency within games.
"The difference within our game is just too big and we saw that last Saturday," Flaherty said on Wednesday.
"We can play well for periods of a game and then just seem to go missing, so that comes back to the mental side of the game and trying to maintain a high level for four quarters.
"Although we ended up getting beat quite convincingly, we were our own worst enemy at stages with our ball-use and turnovers, which then creates opposition goals and our heads seem to drop from there.
"The response after half-time in the third quarter was really positive, but then we got nothing in the last quarter, which is frustrating."
One of the standouts for the Roos was young forward Lachlan Wilson, who took a number of strong one-grab contested marks and kicked five of Kangaroo Flat's eight goals, including four during their third quarter surge.
"I do feel that in a really good side Lachy could kick 50 goals in a season," Flaherty said.
"He just presents well and is always in the contest. He's still a young kid and has got areas to work on, but I really rate him highly as a forward.
"When he gets his confidence up he can be a really damaging player and we saw that on Saturday."
The Roos, who sit eighth on the ladder with a 3-10 record, play Kyneton at the Kyneton Showgrounds this Saturday.
