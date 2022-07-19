Volunteers from the Victoria State Emergency Service Bendigo Unit have been working hard to get ready to compete in this year's Australasian Rescue Challenge in Tamworth later this week.
Together with the VICSES South Barwon Unit, both teams will participate in simulated road rescue scenarios, within the set time frame and to exacting standards.
The challenge provides an opportunity for VICSES volunteers to harness best practice rescue skills and utilise them on modern cars.
VICSES Bendigo Unit deputy controller Mike Fisher said the unit had a long and proud history of representing the agency at the ARC competitions.
"For us, it is not an opportunity to seek glory or fame, but more an exercise in learning and developing our road rescue capability skills," he said.
"We do this, not only to develop the skill of the individual team members, but to increase the knowledge base within the unit.
"By bringing back our learnings to the unit, all our members benefit from the team's participation in the competition.
"It is more than just a competition, it is an opportunity to learn from the best emergency services from the Australasia region, get up to date with new methodology and experience hands on the latest technology.
"By competing in the competition, our aim is to improve the standard of our road rescue capabilities which will ultimately benefit the Victorian community as a whole."
Road rescue accredited volunteers from the VICSES Bendigo Unit won the opportunity represent the agency during the 2019 Australasian Rescue Challenge, following an all-agency challenge.
In 2022, volunteers from the VICSES South Barwon Unit were also successful in their bid to represent VICSES at the upcoming competition.
In order to prepare, both the South Barwon and Bendigo Unit teams have been taking part in further intensive road rescue training, including complex exercise scenarios to help position the agency for strong performance at this year's competition.
VICSES volunteer teams will be led by an appointed commander, supported by a medic, and technical members who are assessed in each area of competency.
Held annually and hosted by the Australasian Road Rescue Organisation (ARRO), the challenge is held to help gather and share knowledge of new, cutting-edge developments in road rescue with a full day learning symposium included.
"It's a great opportunity, not only for our volunteers competing, but also for the agency," VICSES operations officer Gerry Sheridan said.
"Our volunteers will bring back the knowledge learned and applied during these competition scenarios to share with their peers, better enabling them to save lives during real life road crash rescues."
Engagement with teams from across Australasia helps to promote knowledge sharing and build ongoing relationships between emergency management agencies.
This year, 20 teams representing the various fire and rescue agencies from Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore.
During the simulations, the team will be assessed on their command and control structure, as they safely and systematically approach extricating the patient in under 30 minutes.
Crews can demonstrate these skills by utilising the tools available - such as hydraulic cutters and spreaders (the 'jaws of life') - handling the patient safely and mitigating hazards, such as fuels, airbags and seatbelt pre-tensioners.
VICSES provides 85 per cent of road crash rescue coverage across Victoria, with each of the 104 accredited units assessed in capability and function, every three years, along with other agencies providing RCR coverage across the state.
The event will be held in Tamworth, NSW from Thursday, July 21, to Sunday, July 24.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
