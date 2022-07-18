Bendigo Advertiser
'Murder' raised at day six of the coronial inquest into Krystal Fraser's disappearance

By Julieanne Strachan
July 18 2022 - 6:00pm
INQUEST CONTINUES: The suggestion of murder has been raised at the Krystal Fraser inquest.

A PRIME murder suspect in the disappearance of missing Pyramid Hill woman Krystal Fraser, has refused to give evidence at a coronial inquest - on the basis that it may incriminate him.

